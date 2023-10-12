SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP), in collaboration with Cohab, has revived 1 Million Cups in Shreveport. This free entrepreneurial event takes place monthly at the Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, located in downtown Shreveport.

At the latest gathering, John Dudley, a local dental product consultant shared his entrepreneurial journey and emphasized the invaluable support he received from EAP, along with his active participation in the 1 Million Cups meetings.

At each of these gatherings, a new speaker will share their insights, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to convene, network, address business challenges, and explore opportunities within the community.

For information on the 1 Million Cups meeting schedule or other questions visit eapla.com.