SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’ve been downtown this week, you may have noticed the gutting of the old Joe D. Waggoner Building.

The interior demo began Monday in the building located along Marshall and Fannin Street.

According to the State Representative Cedric Glover, the building will be taken down to its foundation before being renovated.

It will become the new state office building and Glover says 600 workers will pass through each day.

“This is a win for the state of Louisiana in that we are going to get a brand new state-of-the-art state building in downtown Shreveport. Directly across the street from one of our existing state structures, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals building. And we’ll get that building for about half of the cost of what it would have taken to build it new from the ground up,” says State Representative Glover.

According to Glover, the project is expected to be completed in late 2025.