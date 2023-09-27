SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Following Downtown Shreveport’s weekend brawl and large crowds ‘loitering,’ Shreveport’s Citizen Capital Improvements Committee (CCIC) invites the public Thursday to an open discussion on public safety and downtown projects.

Concerned Shreveport residents recently spoke at the latest City Council meeting, saying they felt unsafe in their homes.

The public is invited to give suggestions and share concerns to be considered in long-term bond issue projects that would affect the next 30 years.

Shreveport Fire Chief Clarance Reese and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will hear residents’ ideas and address the public safety projects followed by a discussion on Downtown Projects with Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Executive Director.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 28 located in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the second floor of the Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street.

Additionally, Shreveport CCIC will host meetings throughout the city and encourage public participation, however, if residents cannot attend, they can submit their concerns online.

The scheduled meetings are listed below:

Wednesday, October 4 at Southern University’s Jackson Building Auditorium (3040 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive) at 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 5 at the Louisiana State Univeristy’s UC Theatre (1 University Place) at 6 p.m.

There will be two more meetings scheduled for October 10th and 12th. Locations to be announced when available.

The deadline to submit your suggestions to the CCIC is October 13, 2023.