SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A medical center in Shreveport received $2 million in federal funding for a new PET/CT scanner with artificial intelligence capabilities.

Louisiana Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy sponsored the request for the funds to purchase the most technologically advanced PET/CT scanner in Louisiana.

The BRF Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT) can now purchase the extended view scanner, which includes artificial intelligence capabilities that will provide advanced diagnostic and therapeutic care for patients with cancer, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and heart disease.

“We thank Senator Cassidy for his support,” BRF President and CEO John F. George Jr., M.D. said. “This new scanner will help expand CMIT’s research capabilities, and with its cutting-edge cyclotron and upgraded equipment, will allow for preclinical research projects, the development of new radiopharmaceuticals, and access to advanced clinical trials for local patients,” BRF officials said in a release Tuesday.

PET (Positron emission tomography) scans use a radioactive drug to measure and visualize changes in metabolic activity. They provide images of your organs and tissues at work. This makes them different from CT scans (computerized tomography) which use a series of X-rays to take detailed images of the inside of the body. They provide images of bones, blood vessels, and soft tissues.

The BRF Center opened a new 23,000 square ft. facility in June 2022.

Center officials say services will include the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic care available. The advanced radiopharmaceutical expertise and technology capabilities will contribute to clinical use and research.

They participate in multiple clinical trials designed to bring cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities to the region. The center also provides research to develop new radiopharmaceuticals and collaborates with higher education institutions and industry partners nationwide.