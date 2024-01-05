SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is an uptick in fires around the months of January and February. According to Shreveport Fire Prevention Officer Jeffrey Witte, about 50,000 chimney fires occur across the U.S. this time of year.

He offered some helpful tips to avoid being a victim of one.

Have your chimney cleaned and inspected yearly by a professional. If you choose to clean it yourself, make sure that your equipment is compatible with the specific fireplace you have.

Be careful what you burn. Always burn “seasoned” wood that is 6 months of age or older. Do not burn slick and oily newspapers or wrapping paper after Christmas, which ultimately builds up creosote within a fireplace and can cause a fire.

This prevents embers from popping out of the fire and getting on the rug by keeping the fire inside of the fireplace If you have a gas fireplace, make sure nothing blocks the ventilation pipe: This allows the carbon monoxide to come back into the house and make you sick.

In the event you do have a chimney fire, Witte said get everyone out of the house and call 911.