(KTAL/KMSS) – The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport (HACS) announced the agency has issued over 700 housing vouchers for 2023.

For the last 83 years, HACS has provided quality, affordable housing to low-income families.

“We are truly grateful to HUD, Louisiana Housing Corporation, the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, and our many other partners that have afforded us the opportunity to double the number of families we serve over the past few years,” said Bobby R. Collins, CEO of the Housing Authority.

The agency said they recognize the need is increasing in Shreveport for an additional of over 20,000 units of affordable housing.

Collins also said, “We recognize that this increased volume has come with challenges, but I am extremely proud of our staff, participants and landlords for working together to make our housing program one of the best in the nation,”

HACS is looking forward to 2024, providing affordable housing opportunities and empowering families to new beginnings.