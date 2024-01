SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department said a home was destroyed in a fire that broke out Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the 4300 block of Worth Cir. around 7:49 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the single-story wood-framed home engulfed in flames.

It took 24 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Officials said all occupants were able to escape unharmed, but the home was a total loss.