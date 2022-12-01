SFD on the scene of an early morning house fire in the Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters were busy Thursday morning at the scene of a housefire in the Mooretown neighborhood.

The Shreveport Fire Department was contacted around 4 a.m. about a fire in the 5700 block of Norton Street. When they arrived at the location, they found a single-story wooden home with flames coming from the left side.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and both made it out safely. First aid was rendered to the family’s pet which was also unharmed.

According to SFD 27 firefighters and nine fire units were needed to get the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

SFD says that the house was a total loss. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist those who were displaced by the fire.