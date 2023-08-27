SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home was heavily damaged by fire after 36 firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames on Sunday morning.

SFD firefighters were dispatched to the 2500 block of Woodford Street just before noon on Aug. 27. A single-story, wood-framed home had heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the building when the first SFD fire unit arrived.

Firefighters entered through the home’s front door, locating and extinguishing the fire after heavy damage occurred in multiple rooms. It took thirty-six firefighters and 13 fire units several minutes to get the fire under control because of extreme heat and high temperature. Authorities said no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

If your household or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, call (318) 673-6740 to contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.