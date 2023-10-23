SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport home was destroyed in a fire that broke out early Saturday morning.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home on the 100 block of Justin Ave. when they arrived around 3:49 a.m. It took 27 firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Officials said the home was a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and authorities contacted the Red Cross to help the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.