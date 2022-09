SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning.

Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus.

Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses have begun running full routes for all bus riders.

Swepco expects a full restoration of power later Tuesday afternoon.

Schools will resume normal operations on Wednesday.