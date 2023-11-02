SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many people in the Shreveport/Bossier community often don’t know where their next meal is coming from; it’s a stark reality Christian Service hopes to change.

Every year the local nonprofit hosts its fundraiser “Poor Man’s Supper” where they serve a symbolic meal that helps provide funds to be able to feed those who need it most.

“It’s a symbolic meal of a bowl of soup, a glass of water, and a piece of bread. It tells individuals how it feels to go to bed hungry,” says Christian Service Executive Director.

The meal will cost you $20 at the door and the impact you can have on the community is priceless. Moore says they have seen the need for hot meals increase.

“From January 1st to September 31st, we are up 13,000 meals from last year,” explains Moore.

Hunger is more than an empty stomach; it affects every area of a person’s life.

“You can’t do anything being hungry. You can’t study, you can’t work, you can’t concentrate,” says Moore.

Christian Service Poor Man’s Supper will be held Sunday, November 5th at 5 p.m. at 2346 Levy Street. Tickets are $20.

For more information or to donate, visit Christian Service.