CADDO-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Port of Caddo-Bossier set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the addition of a brand new heavy-load warehouse.

In late July, The Port of Caddo-Bossier updated the Shreveport City Council on its master plan which includes a vast, 4,000-acre transportation and distribution complex at the head of navigation on the Red River. It houses several large-scale companies that focus on heavy equipment, steel shipments, chemicals, and more.