SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – United Way and Shreveport Green host ‘Day of Caring’ to create accessible community gardens to feed our community.

Volunteers from local businesses and sororities united to improve food accessibility for all.

“What we’re doing with that grant is creating accessibility beds so that everybody has a chance to get out here. Right now, we don’t have great mobility. So, we’re taking today to bridge that gap to make access for everybody,” said Lauren Jones, Director of Shreveport Urban Farm.

Shreveport Green added accessible garden stations to their urban farm

Shreveport Green

The urban farm project provides free food to underserved communities encouraging the community to pick produce from one of their twenty-four community gardens.

It also serves as a place where residents can learn to cultivate their own gardens.

The program’s goal to grow produce for communities at no charge.

“If you’re in a wheelchair, you can be able to get in to connect with the plants, as well as for the children that come,” Shanetta Brown, Assistant Director for Shreveport Green Urban Farm said.

With the addition of the new garden, the station makes the garden more accessible than ever.

The project was made possible through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the hard work of volunteers participating in United Way’s Day of Caring.