SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Green is on a mission to help the city become more green, clean, and uplift the community’s pride in its environment.

Shreveport Green launched initiatives from their Urban Farm which expanded to 1.2 acres of fresh vegetables and fruits planted in raised beds. The Mobile Markets allow residents to purchase farm fresh goods at a lower rate. Helping both the farmer and community members.

Anyone interested in learning more about how you can help. Or how you can live a more sustainable lifestyle with the help of Shreveport Green.

