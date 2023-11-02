SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school known for its world-class band is celebrating a time for rhythm and rhyme.

Greeks Oaks High School students took the stage at the Louisiana State Fair Wednesday afternoon bringing their dance moves and jamming beats for the theme “Celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop.”

Students performed hip-hop classics such as Rapper’s Delight by The Sugar Hill Gang and ventured into the 1990s with selections from Sister Act 2.

Department head for the Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy Kimberly Johnson said it allows the older generation to connect with young folks while teaching the importance of music and arts.

15 student acts performed. Acting groups took the stage later in the evening.