SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Green hosted a big day for its members, Lowes employees and volunteers on Thursday.

Shreveport Green received $25,000 from the Lowe’s Hometown Program. The MLK Garden was one of 100 community-nominated impact projects selected to be part of the program.

This year serves as the first of a five-year $100 million dollar promise to local communities.

“We’re very excited to partner with Shreveport Green on this community garden. And every year the stores very excited to complete these projects to make our communities a better place,“ said Lowes District Manager James Benne.

Volunteers worked to build a new fence, pavilion, raised garden beds, and painted a mural.

Shreveport Green plans to build a gazebo onsite at the garden to serve as an event space. And plans are in the works to add a rain barrel collection system, benches, and a ceiling fan as well.