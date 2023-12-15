SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “Reopen Lake Street,” an initiative by organizers and local businesses, is asking Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s Capital Improvements Committee for a $2 million bond.

The bond would address the closure of the Lake Street entrance to downtown.

“The money will go towards safety improvements at Lake Street and the Union Pacific, the Union Pacific Railroad Crossing as well as crossings within close proximity. The goal is to create what’s called a quiet zone,” said Bill Robertson, organizer for Reopen Lake Street!

The quiet zone, areas where trains are not honking their horns, is why the street was closed in 2015. The city of Shreveport temporarily closed Lake Street at the request of a local hotel because train horns were disturbing guests.

The closure was meant to be reopened after two years, but it is going on nine years now.

“Ultimately, prices have gone way up. What was a half-a-million-dollar project is now, my understanding, a $1.8 million to $2 million. That is what we are being told is holding up being able to move forward with their initial promises,” said Jason Cram, an architect at Vintage Design Group.

Cram’s business is on Lake Street, along with other small businesses that have signed a petition to show support for the reopening. Organizers say this closure has put a straight jacket on downtown and handicapped small businesses.

“Reopening Lake would be great for Sci-Port, Red River Revel, Mudbug Madness, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, U-Haul. Okay. All of these businesses depend upon motorists to be able to get to them,” said Robertson.

The grassroots organization says they were made a promise by the City of Shreveport nine years ago and are asking for it to be met.

“You don’t want to get in the habit of shutting down city streets, especially major streets in the downtown, as a precedence to save money. We pay taxes too, you know, keep these streets maintained, and we’ve got a real serious concern that if the solution to repairing our streets is just shutting them down,” said Cram.

The organization spoke at the Capital Improvements Committee meeting on December 14th. They received news that they would be on the bond report. While they still have homework to do, they say they are taking a victory lap.