Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Volunteers for Youth Justice (VYJ) announces the Sixth Annual CASA Superhero Run to Benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.

VYJ is a volunteer-based, community-supported nonprofit organization that focuses on providing care to youth and families in crisis.

The Superhero Run 5K and 10K winners will be awarded a $200.00 cash prize.

The event be on Saturday, 23, 2023, in the Broadmoor Neighborhood and ending at A.C. Steere Park on Youree Drive. Registration is $25 until September 8th. The price will increase to $30.00 after 11:59 pm CDT.

Runners or walkers are encouraged to register early for a “VYJ CASA Superhero Run” t-shirt.

The 5k will start at 8:15 a.m., along with the 10k. Check-in opens at 7:00 a.m. with a ‘Fun Run/Walk’ beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The events offer adults and children of all ages, genders, speeds, and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress in a costume to be in the running for ‘best Superhero Costume.’

To sign up, go to CASA SUPERHERO RUN