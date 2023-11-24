SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Fuller Center for Housing of Northwest Louisiana is dedicating three homes to the Stoner Hill Community.

Fuller Center for Housing NWLA notes its mission is to build and repair affordable homes for working families living at or below the poverty level.

Their partner, First Methodist Shreveport, Pastor Steve Bell, says, “First Methodist has invested more than a million dollars in that time frame to help build a better environment for low-moderate income families in Shreveport.”

According to a media statement, they’re dedicating “62nd, 63rd, and 64th home in the stoner community.”

The 62nd home will be the home of Ms. Diane Priest, the 63rd Ms. Sherry Connor, and the 64th Ms. Tamela O’Neil.