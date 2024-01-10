BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Health System is offering a free infant CPR training course in late January.

Participants will get a chance to practice using baby mannequins while learning about situations that may require a response. While a certificate is provided, it’s not a formal certification. Experts advise you to retake the course annually to keep your skills fresh.

Childbirth and Community Educator Dallis Coleman says it’s important to know the proper way of helping children in the case of an emergency.

“Some of the risks that might be associated is if an infant or child chokes on food or beverage, that could send them to a place where they might become unresponsive. Also, if an infant is in an unsafe sleep environment, there’s opportunities for them to, for example, have bedding cover their face, so there may be a need for response at that point,” Coleman said.

Pre-registration is required to attend. The course will be held in the James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center, (2105 Airline Drive) from 6:00-7:30 pm.

For more information about other courses offered at Willis Knighton Health Center, visit the website.