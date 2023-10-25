SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Food Prize 2023 is in the book after six talented chefs put their best plates forward in a culinary competition held in downtown Shreveport.

Golden Fork was held at the Remington Garage in downtown Shreveport.

“This year the great thing about Food Prize is the community. It’s about love, it’s about energy,” said Prize Fest Organizer Gregory Kallenberg.

The competition is comprised of local chefs who created amazing dishes, showing off a range of talent in the kitchen crafting dishes including cajun food, fine dining, and more.

This year Dylan Teekell’s team took home the Golden Fork and the judges loved his cuisine. Teekell reflected on his first time as a Food Prize participant.

“This is my first time being accepted into the Food Prize, they came to me and asked me to do it. Then I made it to the finals after I made my dinner it was a lot of fun man, took home the big ol’ golden fork it was fun,” said Ghost Ramen co-owner Dylan Teekell.

Teekell hopes winning the Golden Fork will help draw more customers in the near future.

“I hope so that is the goal maybe do a couple more private dinners like that for more people and yeah absolutely,” said Teekell.

Food prize is one of many aspects of the Prize Fest celebrations in Shreveport; 2023 marks the seventh year.