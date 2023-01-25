SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire department crews saved a home in Cedar Grove after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Around 7:09 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on the 500 block of E. 74th St. When they arrived, crews could see smoke coming from the eaves of the home.

The 15 firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. Officials say there was some damage to a front hallway, but all of the residents were able to escape safely.

The fire remains under investigation.