SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night.

According to Shreveport Fire Department, around 9:57 pm, firefighters responded to the 400 block of East 74th Street due to reports of a house fire.

The first unit arrived on the scene within 4 minutes and reported flames coming from the front and right side of the structure. It took the efforts of 24 firefighters operating 10 units to bring the fire under control.

One occupant was inside the house when the fire started and successfully escaped without injury. No injuries to fire personnel were reported.

The official cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage remain under investigation, a burning candle could have been a contributing factor according to Shreveport Fire Department.

SFD encourages all citizens are urged to “candle with care.” Blow out all candles before leaving the room, and house, and going to sleep. Ensure candles are placed on a firm non-combustible surface and at least 1 ft. away from anything that can burn. Consider flameless candle options as

a safer alternative.

To receive more fire prevention tips, or to request a free 10-year smoke alarm, contact

the Fire Prevention Division at 318-673-6740 or visit www.shreveportfire.org.