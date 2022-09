SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant home in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called to a home in the 900 block of Sam R. Fertitta Drive just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the single-story wood-framed home was fully engulfed in flames. It took 15 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The home was vacant and unoccupied. No injuries are being reported.