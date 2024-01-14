SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department rushed to put out a blaze and protect surrounding homes Sunday morning.

Around 7:13 a.m., crews responded to the call of a fire on the 300 block of E. 72nd St. When the first unit arrived, they found the single-story wood-framed home fully engulfed in flames.

Thirty firefighters fought to put out the blaze and protect other homes in the area.

Officials said a resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The fire remains under investigation by the SFD. They asked that anyone needing a smoke detector contact their Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.