SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A firefighter was injured as Shreveport Fire Department crews worked to extinguish a quickly spreading house fire.

The home on the 10000 block of Thornwood Dr. broke out in flames around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The first unit arrived seven minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear corner of the house.

Firefighters faced heavy flames in the attic that spread quickly through the second story, and crews used an exterior attack method to put out the flames. It took 35 Shreveport Fire Department and Caddo Fire District #6 fire crew members to bring the blaze under control almost an hour later.

Officials said the home was occupied, but the residents were alerted by the smoke alarms and managed to escape safely. According to authorities, one firefighter was taken to a local hospital to treat a minor injury.

The SFD continues to investigate the fire and said the full extent of the damage is not yet available.