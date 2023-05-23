SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is taking time to teach the public life-saving techniques that will stop someone from bleeding to death before emergency responders can arrive at the scene.

The STOP THE BLEED campaign is an effort to help others become aware of life-saving techniques and prepare them to be ready to act and save lives in their homes and communities.

SFD is hosting their STOP THE BLEED Day on Thursday, May 25.

SFD pointed out in a press release that a person can bleed out and die in only three to five minutes. In times of natural disasters, mass shootings, or everyday accidents on the freeway or the playground, death from blood loss is preventable.

The department says the STOP THE BLEED program is important because it helps others become aware that they can, and should, stop the bleeding until the professionals arrive.

Approximately one-third to more than half of pre-hospital deaths are a result of blood loss. For people under age 46, traumatic injury is the leading cause of death, and SFD is holding their skill training event to help lower that number in the Shreveport area.

Always familiarize yourself with the contents of your first-aid kit, so you’ll have a better understanding when it comes time to use it. Image: Nexstar file.

The campaign will cover wound packing, the application of tourniquets, and how to use everyday items around you to stop someone from bleeding out.

The community event is free to the public, and everyone is encouraged to come learn these important skills.

Classes are thirty minutes long and will be held every hour on the hour beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. The program will take place at Abounding Grace Ministries, 5700 Roberts Avenue in Shreveport.