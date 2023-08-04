SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials have announced the closure of a fire station in Shreveport after concerns were raised.

Shreveport Fire Department Chief Clarence Reese, Jr. said Fire Station 20 in southeast Shreveport is closing because of health and safety concerns after being informed of potential mildew and mold exposure to firefighters and staff.

Reese worked with the Shreveport Firefighter’s Association, Shreveport City Council, city administration, and the Port Caddo-Bossier to find a new facility to accommodate crew and equipment.

SFD values the health and safety of firefighters, citizens, and businesses protected by the area’s Class 1 fire and EMS services.

In a statement, Reese said that suspected issues are confined to the inside of the fire station’s building. He said there is no reason to believe there is any cause for alarm.

People in this district have been asked to visit three nearby locations:

1421 E. 70th St.,

9336 Ellerbe Road, and,

2022 Southern Loop.

“Of course with that station being closed, and them going to an actual fire station, it will be a little bit of a distance. The next closest station is about 2.5 miles away, there is one that’s about 3.5 miles away and the furthest of those three that were listed on that page is just over 5 miles away,” said Brandon Lee, Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief.

Chief Lee says that response times may increase by about two to three minutes, but there is always the potential that firefighters may be responding to another call.

One resident says she is worried because just three weeks ago, having District 20 across the street, saved a man’s life.

“Had a gentleman in the parking lot. I seen that he was having some medical issues, and I called for Shreveport, and then I called back and asked for medic, told them I was right across the street from District 20, and they sent them right over. It was nice to have them that close, and it really sucks to have them not there anymore,” said Kathryn Mccollum, Shreveport Resident.

She wonders what would have happened if the same incident took place without a station next door. However, Shreveport Fire ensures that responding to concerns in a timely manner is their utmost concern.

“The main thing we’re ensuring is that all capabilities are maintained, so that the citizens and businesses in the area, don’t have to worry about fire and EMS response. They will be covered,” said Chief Lee.

The duration of the station’s closure is currently unknown, as the situation is being investigated. Department administration will provide more information as it becomes available.