SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport apartment complex.

According to online dispatch records, SFD units were dispatched to Waggoner and Hearne Ave around 2:42 p.m.

Caddo 911 dispatch records say there are currently 11 units on the scene.

This is a developing story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.