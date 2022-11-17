SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions.

Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.

“We’re a paramilitary organization. So, they can have some of the same type of structure that they had in the military coming into the Fire Department.”

Joining the fire department is not always a smooth transition; however, the fire department believes they are usually the best applicants.

“Veterans come over from the military with a lot of experience. A lot of loyalty, confidence, professionalism. They spent many years normally increasing their professional development.”

The work ethic of a veteran is something Lee knows from first-hand experience. He will soon be retiring from the Louisiana National Guard after 26 years of service.

“I joined the Louisiana National Guard when I will 17 years old. So, it definitely gave me a sense of maturity prior to coming here and that’s one of the things that we notice with a lot of personnel that they have a sense of maturity.“

SFD is not only looking for firefighters. They have many openings for just about anyone.

“We have things ranging from firefighters to communication officers, Maintenance personnel, vehicle technicians.”

If you are a veteran and you want to be a part of the Shreveport Fire Department, the first step is taking the Louisiana Civil Service Exam.