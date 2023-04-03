SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The early Sunday morning apartment fire on the 3100 block of West Bert Kouns, serves as a reminder to review fire safety plans.

Updated smoke detectors are to thank for restricting the fire to only one unit.

“Because the apartments are so close together, there is a really good fire alert system that notifies of a fire to the entire complex,” said Brian Watson, Training Officer. “They have individual smoke detectors that will go off that will alert the residents of those other apartments.”

It is recommended to test your smoke alarms twice a year, ensuring the batteries are working sufficiently.

Watson said it is important to establish an escape plan and determine a meeting location to ensure all family members can be accounted for, in the case of an emergency.

Practicing often with young children is especially important.

“Our fire prevention division does a great job with our kids, starting as early as the second and third grade,” Watson said. “With a safety plan established, giving more influence on safety and covering different fire aspects. We have a good opportunity to express education with the public.”

In the case of an emergency, Watson advised not to stay near the fire and instead, follow the pre-established fire safety plan.

“Get out, get to safety, let us come. We are trained as firefighters to extinguish that fire.”

Shreveport Fire Department offers free smoke detectors to residents who may need one. Call Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.