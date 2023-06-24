SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In an update to residents, the mayor’s office provided guidance to properly dispose of tree limbs, and other vegetative debris, and the Shreveport Fire Department is emphasizing the need to place debris neatly to avoid potential fire hazards.

In the coming weeks, the City of Shreveport will be collecting fallen trees and other debris from homes.

The city will issue a “Request for Proposals” this week for contractors to remove the debris and suggest residents neatly stack their branches on the curb where the city normally picks them up. They also reminded residents to keep storm drains clear to avoid drainage issues in the event of heavy rains.

SFD stressed the importance of piling debris on the curb to allow their engines access.

“We want to be able to get in and out of your homes,” Brandon Lee, Administrative Assistant to the Shreveport Fire Chief said. “Not just for fire fighting purposes but for EMS purposes. You know, not anything obstructing us from being able to get in to take care of a patient having a medical emergency.”

Be sure to place the pile of tree limbs 10 ft. away from fire hydrants to prevent any delays for SFD.

The city said residents do not need to cut the limbs up in particular bundles or sizes.