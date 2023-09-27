SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is encouraging kitchen-related fire safety after a fire possibly originated in a local home’s kitchen.

Twenty-one firefighters and eight fire units worked to bring a house fire under control in the 100 block of Taliaferro Dr. Tuesday night. The first unit on the scene found a one-story house on fire and all occupants safely outside the home.

Units arrived on the scene three minutes after being notified of the fire at 7:26 p.m. and SFD had the fire under control by 7:43 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Investigators said they can’t rule out the possibility that the fire started inside of the kitchen. The cause of the fire full extent of the damage remain under investigation.

Working smoke alarms were present in the home at the time of the fire. SFD asked that citizens needing a free smoke alarm visit www.shreveportfire.org or contact Fire Prevention at 318-673-6740.

According to SFD, citizens reduce the likelihood of kitchen fires by unplugging appliances when they’re not in use, including microwaves and coffee makers. Other tips on kitchen fire safety include keeping excessive combustible materials away from countertops by maintaining good housekeeping, plugging appliances into a grounded wall outlet (not an extension cord or a power strip), and not leaving the kitchen while cooking.