SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department responded to three reported fires within an hour overnight Tuesday.

The first call was for a fire in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue at 12:29 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes of the dispatch and found a two-story apartment with smoke near the chimney area. When SFD got access to the apartment, they found a fire burning between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartment.

The fire was brought under control within one hour, and it took approximately 27 firefighters and 12 units to control the blaze. The apartment was unoccupied, and no firefighters were injured while controlling the fire.

SFD determined the lighting as the cause of the fire. There were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

The second call came from the 4800 block of Westover Road around 1:00 a.m.

A single-story house had smoke coming from the side of the structure, according to SFD. Firefighters found a fire burning in the side rooms of the house and extinguished it in under 20 minutes. The home was unoccupied, and no one was injured.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, and SFD could not determine if the home had working smoke detectors.

The third fire was in the 2900 block of West Laurel Street at 1:21 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at an unoccupied single-story home and found heavy smoke throughout the area. Approximately 18 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes.

SFD has not determined the cause of this fire and said it is unknown if there were working smoke detectors in the home. No one was injured as a result of this fire.

The Shreveport Fire Department is encouraging residents to get smoke detectors. SFD will provide smoke detectors in your home; call 318-673-6740 to schedule your smoke detector installation.