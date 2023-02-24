SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of a home in Shreveport was brought to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the home Friday morning.

According to Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese, firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Prospect Street. When they arrived to the single-story home there was smoke billowing out of the front door.

SFD on scene of Prospect Street fire

SFD crews entered the home, found the fire, which was contained to a couch in an unoccupied bedroom area.

One person was brought to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Seven cats, three dogs, and one rabbit were removed from the home. Reese said he was not sure if those are all of the animals housed at the residence.

This fire is still under investigation by SFD.