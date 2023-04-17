SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters responded to a massive house fire early Monday morning.

According to Shreveport fire, firefighters responded to the 1100 Block of Sheridan Ave. due to reports of a house fire around 12:08 a.m.

When units first arrived four minutes later, they reported an abandoned two-story wood home engulfed in flames.

It took 18 fire units and 48 firefighters around 41 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The home was a total loss and the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by Shreveport Fire Investigators.