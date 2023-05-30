SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Revel has announced that the Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens this Saturday, June 3 for their 37th consecutive summer.

The Shreveport Farmers’ Market will have weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3rd through August 26th and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.

The Shreveport Farmers’ Market has over 75 vendors that sell a variety of homegrown and homemade items such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants, honey, breads, jams, jellies, and a variety of other local products. In addition to the variety of foods, there will be local artisans that have handcrafted items such as art, jewelry, crafts, and candles.

The Shreveport Farmers’ Market is the only USDA-Approved farmers’ market in the

Shreveport-Bossier community, which allows for acceptance of SNAP benefits.

Shoppers with a Louisiana Purchase (SNAP) card can receive a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $20 in purchases at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market.

Free parking is available in the adjacent lots to Festival Plaza, along with the meter

parking on the street.

For more information about the Shreveport Farmers’ Market, visit their website.