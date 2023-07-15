SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport family announced their business expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The event marked the construction of Louisiana Stuffed Shrimp Co. on North Market Street next door to the Caddo Coffe and Cafe Supply Company. Once the factory is complete Louisiana Stuffed Shrimp Co. said they plan to hire more than 100 people.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said he is excited about the economic development in the area.

“This is such a great occasion because not only is it an expansion of their business and their sales, but it also restores a piece of property that has been neglected,” Arceneaux said.

The Hughes family will use the facility to produce and distribute it is signature stuffed shrimp and tartar sauce.