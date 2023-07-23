SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport family and their pets were displaced after a fire broke out on Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 3900 block of Eileen Lane around 8:47 p.m. to find heavy flames coming from the front left side of the home. Firefighters managed to enter through the front door, locate and extinguish the fire.

Fire on Eileen Lane in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials said a front bedroom suffered heavy damage. Eighteen firefighters brought the blaze under control in minutes.

The Shreveport Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire. They contacted the Red Cross to help the displaced family and their pets.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.