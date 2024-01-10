SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Deputy Director of Water and Sewage says they are preparing for the coming low temperatures.

However, they ask for the public’s help in being vigilant. They have provided essential tips for pipe protection.

“The key to that is to insulate and then drip them accordingly. Not a full open flush, but to drip them. And so that keeps the water moving so that it doesn’t freeze because when it freezes, it causes the pipe to expand, and then, of course, when it thaws, that’s when you have the leaks,” said Brandon Snead, deputy director of water and sewage.

Snead says you may insulate pipes and outside faucets with old towels or blankets if insulation is not available.

Another preventative measure is to know where your shut-offs are so that if you do have a leak, you can turn it off. Leaving leaks can put a strain on the system as it is an aging infrastructure.

“That drains the system, which then sucks water down, and it causes other areas to lose pressure or to lose water. And so, it’s very important that everyone, and not just us as a city, are doing that with all of our buildings and facilities as well,” said Snead.

In past years, cold temperatures and vortexes of snow have caused city shutdowns. The Department of Water and Sewage says they are prepared as much as possible.

“During times of freezing like this, we have everybody on call. Everybody is made aware of what their duties will be. If they are called, they are to report. And that’s how we address and handle that. And that goes not just for our field operations team, but it goes to our customer service team, my water purification team, which is my water treatment plan, and my wastewater team,” said Snead.

The deputy director also praises team efforts that contribute to recovery success.

“It’s not just water and sewer that goes around cutting off people’s water that are having blowouts or they have leaks. We have the fire department working with us, police, us, SPAR, water and sewer, public works, all of our departments work together, and they all have the ability to go and help if they can.”

Essential tips for pipe protection from the Department of Water and Sewage.

Identify the water main shut-off valve and ensure all household members know its location.

Insulate pipes and outside faucets.

Disconnect, drain, and store garden hoses

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate plumbing.

Drip cold water from the farthest faucet from the main valve to keep water moving and prevent freezing.

If you see the ground buckle with water coming up from the street or sidewalk, it could be a main break. Report it to our 24-hour EMERGENCY LINE at 318-673-7600.