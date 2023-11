SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire EMS rescued a man who fell ten feet Tuesday morning.

An entry on Caddo 911 showed several EMS units at a “medical emergency” on Doug Attaway Blvd.

When emergency responders arrived they learned that a 35-year-old man had fallen. SFD EMS brought the victim to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries related to the fall.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.