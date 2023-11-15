SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As the holiday season approaches, the City of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage (DWS) reminds residents to be mindful of what they pour down their drains.

“The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it’s also a time when we generate a lot

of grease from cooking,” said the Director of Water and Sewerage for the City of Shreveport, William Daniel, “We urge everyone to be mindful of how they dispose of fats, oils, and grease to

prevent clogged drains and protect our community’s water infrastructure.”

Shreveport DWS stresses improper disposal of grease and fats can lead to clogged pipes, sewer backups, and environmental pollution to prevent “F.O.G.” Fat, Oil, and Grease.

The accumulation of F.O.G. in pipes can cause severe blockages, leading to costly repairs and potential environmental damage.

To help residents prevent these issues, the City of Shreveport’s DWS recommends the following tips:

Collect grease in a Container: Instead of pouring hot grease down the drain, let it cool and pour it into a heat-resistant container. Once the grease solidifies, dispose of it in the trash.

Instead of pouring hot grease down the drain, let it cool and pour it into a heat-resistant container. Once the grease solidifies, dispose of it in the trash. Use Sink Strainers: Place sink strainers in kitchen sinks to catch food scraps and other

solids. Empty the strainers into the compost or trash bin instead of washing them down

the sink.

Place sink strainers in kitchen sinks to catch food scraps and other solids. Empty the strainers into the compost or trash bin instead of washing them down the sink. Scrape Dishes Before Washing: Scrape leftover food from dishes and utensils into the

compost or trash before washing them. This reduces the amount of food particles that can

go down the drain.

Scrape leftover food from dishes and utensils into the compost or trash before washing them. This reduces the amount of food particles that can go down the drain. Avoid Using the Garbage Disposal: Garbage disposals don’t prevent F.O.G. from

entering the pipes. Instead, compost food scraps or dispose of them in the trash.

Natural and affordable remedies to unclog the drain, according to multiple reports:

Baking soda, a gentle yet powerful abrasive, and white distilled vinegar, which is highly acidic, combined to create a carbon dioxide gas that will help loosen simple clogged drains, followed by boiling water.

Try a kitchen plunger or sink snake/auger if that does not work.