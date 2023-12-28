SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Parks and Recreation announced the temporary closure of a popular dog park to allow what they call “a special upgrade.”

According to a message posted on SPAR’s Facebook explained the closure of Southern Hills Dog Park is necessary to make improvements to the space.

Our entry and inside walkway, leading to and around the memorial garden, will be receiving a fresh concrete pour. We want to ensure a pristine finish, so we kindly ask that our furry friends take a little break from this area. No paw prints allowed! Statement via SPAR Facebook Page

SPAR did not provide a date for the park’s re-opening. They did provide an alternative location for families to bring their furbabies for outdoor play and a change of scenery – The Riverfront Dog Park, located at 857 E. Stoner Ave.