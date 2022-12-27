SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City workers are again handing out water for those in need as leaks and low or no water pressure continues to plague Shreveport‘s water system following a deep freeze over the holiday weekend.

The city handed out more than 40 pallets of water in less than three hours Monday afternoon from the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Road. The city was able to get another 21 cases and distribution resumed late Tuesday morning. They will continue to hand out one case per vehicle while supplies last through 5 p.m. As of 1:30 p.m., there were fewer than 637 cases left.

Parts of the city are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. A system-wide boil advisory issued Saturday remains in effect.