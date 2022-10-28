SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport‘s Director of Economic Development was fired Friday amid allegations of misconduct in the workplace.

According to a statement released by his attorney Allison Jones, Drew Morton was terminated from his position as Director of Economic Development on Friday “because of allegations made against him which he contends are false and defamatory.”

Sources tell KTAL NBC 6 News that Mouton has been under investigation for the past two months stemming from a complaint alleging sexual misconduct, retaliation, and racial discrimination in the workplace, as well as a second complaint made against Mouton involving allegations of a sexual nature.

Pamela Breedlove, the attorney for one of Mouton’s accusers, also released a statement late Friday afternoon only to KTAL NBC 6 News.

“I represent one of the multiple Whistleblowers and witnesses in the City of Shreveport’s investigation into the actions of the former Economic Development Coordinator Drew Mouton. I personally sat through 2 interviews of my client that lasted approximately 8 hours regarding Mr. Mouton’s actions and inactions. My client and I are grateful that the City Administration fulfilled its legal obligations to protect my client and the City.”

Jones said in the statement released Friday afternoon that Mouton was never provided with the details of the allegations against him, “nor was he provided with a full and fair opportunity to defend against the allegations. Mr. Mouton has always been an advocate for integrity taking all steps necessary to ensure that the City’s leadership complies with all laws.”

Mouton’s attorney called the termination politically motivated and said they expect to take legal action.

It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter were taken to silence and retaliate against him. He is deeply saddened events developed in this manner, but be assured that Mr. Mouton intends to take all steps necessary to protect his professional reputation and to hold accountable those responsible for the false and defamatory allegations against him and the retaliation he is currently experiencing. Simply put, Mr. Mouton will take all legal action necessary to vindicate himself and to protect his professional reputation against specious and false accusations that have been made against him for political motives. Allison A. Jones