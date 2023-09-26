SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s not too late to register your pumpkin and watch it glow with other pumpkins to light the path of a Shreveport nature trail, but you need to hurry if you want your organization’s pumpkin to make the cut for the mid-October event.

Some of the best food from Shreveport eateries, performances by area students, and more will be on hand at Pumpkin Shine on Line, one of Shreveport’s most anticipated autumn events.

Pumpkin Shine on Line is hosted by Southfield School and SPAR (Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation), and the event is held at Betty Virginia Park.

Decorated pumpkins, artistically designed by the community, will line the park’s walking trails for just one night—and on that night, the trails will “glow” with more than 80 painted pumpkin displays.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 17. All are invited to stroll through the park and enjoy the festivities.

Pumpkin Shine on Line encourages students to love art. By showcasing the work of these creative young minds from area schools, the event can enrich the community, foster connections, and help attendees recognize the beauty of Betty Virginia Park.

Food vendors include Cajun Asian, Dilla’s Quesadillas, Dripp Hot Chicken, Sugah Cotton Candy, and Sweetport.

Area bands, choirs, and cheerleaders will take to the stage, and face painting will make the night even more special.

Sunny Huckaby, Southfield’s Head of School, said Southfield eagerly awaits seeing the creative displays at Betty Virginia Park.

Click here to register a pumpkin display for a business, local church, school, or non-profit organization.

For more information about Pumpkin Shine on Line, follow @pumpkinshineshv on Facebook and Instagram.