SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has declared Monday, July 3 to be a holiday for city employees.

The city announced the declaration in a press release Friday.

The city says the announcement will have an impact on garbage collection for next week:

Monday garbage collection will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5th

Tuesday garbage collection will be picked up on Thursday, July 6th

Thursday garbage collection will be picked up on Friday, July 7th

Friday garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday, July 8th

The city also says no bulk collections will be scheduled for the week. All heavy items called in will be scheduled for a future collection day.