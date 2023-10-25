BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Blake “The Brave” is the name 8-year-old Blake Morgan earned since his cancer diagnosis in 2022, and it couldn’t be more fitting.

Blake was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Friday, November 11, 2022, and on that same day, he and his family were sent to St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

For the next three months, the 2nd-grade student at Evangel Christian Academy had to press pause on his childhood to undergo chemotherapy treatments. His mother Amanda Morgan says Blake never stopped smiling.

“It’s been a journey, that’s for sure. Blake “The Brave”, as we so lovingly call him has kept his spirits high, his joy is contagious, and his smile is bright. He is our shining star and the fiercest child I’ve ever seen,” says Amanda.

The journey is far from over. According to Blake’s mom, he has completed 32 of 120 weeks of treatment, and she says she couldn’t have made it this far without the community’s help.

“The amount of support and love we have is overwhelming. Even in the critical moments, we would receive messages and prayers and support from our loved ones back home,” says Amanda.

Blake’s diagnosis has not only caused physical challenges but has also caused a financial strain on his family. Amanda says she had to quit her job after learning Blake’s diagnosis and paying the bills has been a struggle after she and her husband had to provide for their children on only one income.

The Morgan family needs support now more than ever, and you can do your part by attending a fundraiser set to take place this Wednesday night.

“Dancing for a Cause” is scheduled for October 25th, at 6:30 p.m. at Hurricane Alley Stage in the East Bank District located at 500 Ogilvie Street.

Vicki’s Dance Studio and the Evangel football family are hosting the event to raise funds for the Morgan family to help cover bills, travel expenses, and shoes for Blake.

“The shoes Blake will need are special in helping him gain strength back in his legs and feet. He experienced a lot of bone weakness and pain from side effects of chemotherapy and steroids,” says Amanda.

The event will feature a live dance competition to see which group will win. Will it be offense, defense, or lineman? Show up and find out!

Admission is free and you can make a $5 donation to vote for People’s Choice Awards.