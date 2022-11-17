SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Cedar Grove.

Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.

Cyclist injured in Cedar Grove crash (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Line Ave. near Drexel Dr. is closed to traffic while officers investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.